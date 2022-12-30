Business Break
Sheriff: 2 separate operations lead to multiple arrests in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests in two separate operations.

Some of the crimes the suspects were charged with include felony theft and federal probation violation.

Erin Broadwell had a warrant out for a federal probation violation and was taken into custody at her residence in Phenix City. She was transported to the Columbus Federal Courthouse by District US Marshals.

Authorities also arrested Christian Wright and Steven Mullins after the two were seen walking together near Warm Springs Road and 28th Street.

Wright had two felony probation violation warrants with the sheriff’s office, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office wanted both for felony criminal attempt burglary and home invasion.

Wright was found with a stolen firearm in his possession at the time of the arrest, which resulted in an additional gun charge.

Both suspects were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

