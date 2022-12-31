Avoiding new year burnout in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many of you are looking forward to the new year. According to a poll by YouGovAmerica, one-third of Americans have a goal they are looking to accomplish in 2023.

“I am senior in high school, so I am hoping to graduate,” says Tallahassee resident, Libby Pearce. “I’m on the way, but there’s always a little bit of doubt.”

Some of us are setting goals or new year’s resolutions, like Columbus resident Mallory Vergara.

“The same every year, lose weight and go to the gym,” says Vergara.

On the other hand, some don’t make any resolutions, like Columbus resident Gregory Bentley.

“I just live it as it comes, you know, I’m trying to stay healthy. That’s why I’m on the track now, and I just take it one day at a time,” says Bentley.

Whatever your plan is ahead of the new year, the main thing to keep in mind is to give yourself grace. Licensed professional counselor with the Pastoral Institute, Ebony Young says start small and pick one goal.

“Pick your one thing that you want to focus on, focus on that, and once you feel competent and adequate at that thing, then move on to the next thing,” says Young. “It’s important to pace yourself and then add on to your success.”

To avoid the overwhelming feeling of not reaching your goals. Young says to make S.M.A.R.T goals.

Specific

Measurable

Achievable

Realistic

Timely

Each new year, fitness is a common goal. Owner of Wright Way Fitness in Columbus, Darrel Wright, says the first thing to do is start somewhere.

“Find somewhere that you’re comfortable with, somewhere that is going to educate you, hold you accountable, and just motivate you,” says Wright.

After finding a comfortable gym to start with, pace yourself.

“If you only can do ten to fifteen minutes a day, do so, and once you’re able to step it up, step it up and challenge yourself,” says Wright.

While motivating yourself can be tough, it is important to remember to put yourself first for the new year.

“Be happy, be healthy, be you,” says Wright.

