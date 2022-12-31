Business Break
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hardaway High School alum Mykel Williams will make his College Football Playoff debut on Saturday. Williams, a former five-star recruit, has recorded 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Bulldogs this year.

We spoke with Mykel, his father and his coaches to learn more about Mykel’s first year at Georgia.

This story first aired on Friday night at 7:30/6:30c in our college football bowl season special: The CoreCivic Road to Glory.

