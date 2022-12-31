The Rain Clearing This Evening for NYE Plans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is the last day of 2022, and we are closing the year out on a wet and cloudy note. The Valley will see stray showers move throughout the area from the morning hours until around 6 PM. This is great news for anyone with New Year’s Eve plans as the Valley will remain dry tonight but the clouds will hang around into midnight. Looking ahead to the first day of 2023, conditions will start off cloudy with patchy fog throughout the area. Once temperatures warm up into the low 70s tomorrow, the clouds will clear and grant a sunny start to 2023. The sunny will be around in parts on Monday but temperatures will be warm in the mid 70s. We say bye to the sunshine on Tuesday as the rain coverage increases to 70% as another cold front system will be moving towards the Valley. The rain and potential storms from this system will be in the Valley Tuesday and will continue overnight into Wednesday. Once the rain passes, Temperatures will drop into the 60s possibly 50s with sunny skies!

