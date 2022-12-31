Search underway for Columbus man wanted on sex offender warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a Columbus sex offender.

Authorities say Demetrius Christian is currently wanted for failure to register as a state sex offender and registered sex offender restricted residence violation.

Christian was out on bond for another failure to register charge. His original conviction was for child molestation.

Anyone with information on this fugitive’s whereabouts should contact Muscogee County authorities. Under no circumstances should anyone attempt to apprehend this individual.

