Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sunny Skies to Start the New Year!

Elise’s Forecast
A nice start to the new year.
A nice start to the new year.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bit of a gloomy end to 2022 today with showers and overcast skies, but a nice day to relax and ruminate on our accomplishments. For the big crossover into 2023 tonight things will stay mostly dry and a few people may even have nice clear skies for a little bit. One thing to watch will be the formation of fog and lowered visibility as you’re getting home from your events, so be sure to drive slow and take it easy. The start of the new year will bring sunshine and above average temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s across The Valley. Similar conditions as we start the work week Monday, but conditions will quickly deteriorate overnight, with strong storms on the way Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, it looks like the system pushing these storms could bring us over 2 inches of rain in most spots throughout the area, so make sure you have the umbrella ready for the first half of the week. The weather will calm down and get back to average by Thursday, with highs projected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s, and overnight lows back in the mid and upper 30s. This is seasonable weather for January, so I think it sounds great after a more spring-like first few days!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 2 separate operations lead to multiple arrests in Columbus
Sheriff: 2 separate operations lead to multiple arrests in Columbus
Jennifer Ross, Travis's Widow, looking down at her late husband's portrait.
Georgia woman keeps her husband’s legacy alive by becoming a Georgia Bulldog fan
Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm.
16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
The Rain Clearing This Evening for NYE Plans
Highs near 70 this weekend with rain and storms to start, but a drier end to the weekend.
Rain tonight, Part of the weekend into next week
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Morning Weather On the Go