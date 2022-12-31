Sunny Skies to Start the New Year!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bit of a gloomy end to 2022 today with showers and overcast skies, but a nice day to relax and ruminate on our accomplishments. For the big crossover into 2023 tonight things will stay mostly dry and a few people may even have nice clear skies for a little bit. One thing to watch will be the formation of fog and lowered visibility as you’re getting home from your events, so be sure to drive slow and take it easy. The start of the new year will bring sunshine and above average temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s across The Valley. Similar conditions as we start the work week Monday, but conditions will quickly deteriorate overnight, with strong storms on the way Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, it looks like the system pushing these storms could bring us over 2 inches of rain in most spots throughout the area, so make sure you have the umbrella ready for the first half of the week. The weather will calm down and get back to average by Thursday, with highs projected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s, and overnight lows back in the mid and upper 30s. This is seasonable weather for January, so I think it sounds great after a more spring-like first few days!

