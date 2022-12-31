Three people injured in shooting on Winston Rd. in Columbus
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left three people injured.
The incident happened on Winston Road near Harbison Drive in Columbus on December 30. According to officials, three people are injured - the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
