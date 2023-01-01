Business Break
Dense Fog to Start the New Year but Sunshine Later this Evening

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
New Years Day WTVM
New Years Day WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is the start of the New Year and conditions are foggy this morning throughout the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory that will be in effect until 11 AM. The fog and cloud cover will clear as temperatures warm up into the low 70s this evening, granting a clear and sunny start to 2023. The sunny will be around in parts on Monday but temperatures will be warm in the mid 70s. We say bye to the sunshine on Tuesday as the rain coverage increases to 70% as another cold front system will be moving towards the Valley. The rain and potential storms from this system will be in the Valley Tuesday and will continue overnight into Wednesday. Once the rain passes on Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 60s possibly 50s with sunny skies heading into next weekend.

