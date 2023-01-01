What Month Is It Again?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have entered 2023 with sunshine and fabulous weather so far. These temps are very unseasonable for the start of January, but I know most people are enjoying them anyways!

More “normal” weather is on the way by the end of the work week, but first we have a stormy patch to get through. Tonight will bring comfortable temps again, with patchy fog forming before you head out the door tomorrow. This will linger until mid-morning. A few spots of sun early tomorrow too, but then the clouds take back over the sky and stick around until Thursday. Expect a few light, spotty showers throughout your Monday as well. The rain coverage increases into Monday night and continues going up through Tuesday afternoon. This storm system will bring strong to severe thunderstorms, and very gusty winds. The waves of rain associated with this system are expected to last through Wednesday night.

Once the cold front pushing the stormy weather in is here things will take a turn for the better. Seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are in store for us Thursday afternoon, and overnight lows will dip into the 30s again. The sun will also be making a return Thursday afternoon. This lovely, wintery weather will hang out through the end of our 9-day forecast with only a couple of rainy spots in between.

