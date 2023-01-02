Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama juniors Young, Anderson, Gibbs declare for NFL draft

Football generic
Football generic(WTVY)
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are heading to the NFL, where both could contend for the top draft spot. Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and the two-time unanimous All-American Anderson announced their decisions to skip their senior seasons two days after leading Alabama to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. They endeared themselves to Crimson Tide faithful even more by not joining the ranks of bowl opt-outs among NFL prospects. Tailback Jahmyr Gibbs also is heading to the NFL and other players could follow.

Most Read

Three people injured in shooting on Winston Rd. in Columbus
Three people injured in shooting on Winston Rd. in Columbus
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia
Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department are conducting an investigation after...
Investigation underway after Columbus officer involved in pedestrian crash on River Rd.
Opelika police searching for suspect using fake money
Opelika police identifies woman suspected of using fake money in Target
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Nate Oats UA men's basketball coach
Sears scores 20, No. 8 Alabama beats No. 21 Miss St 78-67
Troy beat UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl.
No. 22 Troy rallies past No. 22 USTA 18-12 in Cure Bowl
File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
Lawsuit: Man ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is preparing to leave office after choosing not to seek a seventh term.
Shelby: Bipartisanship ‘good for the country’