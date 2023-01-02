Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects

Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects
Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three shoplifting suspects.

According to officials, the individuals, who were captured on surveillance camera, are wanted for shoplifting from Ulta Beauty on Whittlesey Boulevard twice in one week.

The most recent incident happened on December 29, when the suspects got away with multiple items.

If anyone knows the suspects or their whereabouts, they are urged to contact Officer Leandra Goodson at 706-570-7842.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured in shooting on Winston Rd. in Columbus
Three people injured in shooting on Winston Rd. in Columbus
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia
Opelika police searching for suspect using fake money
Opelika police identifies woman suspected of using fake money in Target
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Corps Recruiters Capture Jewelry Robbery Suspects in Mall
MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Corps Recruiters Capture Jewelry Robbery Suspects in Mall

Latest News

Fire truck lights.
LaGrange mother, daughter dead after early morning New Year’s Eve fire
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley
Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department are conducting an investigation after...
Investigation underway after Columbus officer involved in pedestrian crash on River Rd.
Monday Morning Weather On the Go
Monday Morning Weather On the Go