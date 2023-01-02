Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three shoplifting suspects.

According to officials, the individuals, who were captured on surveillance camera, are wanted for shoplifting from Ulta Beauty on Whittlesey Boulevard twice in one week.

The most recent incident happened on December 29, when the suspects got away with multiple items.

If anyone knows the suspects or their whereabouts, they are urged to contact Officer Leandra Goodson at 706-570-7842.

