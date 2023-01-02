Investigation underway after Columbus officer involved in pedestrian crash on River Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department are conducting an investigation after an officer was involved in a crash.

On December 31, at approximately 5:45 a.m., a Columbus officer driving a marked CPD car was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian. The incident happened northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road.

Officials say the pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with serious injuries.

They say the officer involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.