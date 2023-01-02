Business Break
Investigation underway after Columbus officer involved in pedestrian crash on River Rd.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department are conducting an investigation after an officer was involved in a crash.

On December 31, at approximately 5:45 a.m., a Columbus officer driving a marked CPD car was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian. The incident happened northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road.

Officials say the pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with serious injuries.

They say the officer involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

