Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange mother, daughter dead after early morning New Year’s Eve fire

Fire truck lights.
Fire truck lights.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother and daughter are dead after a tragic house fire in LaGrange.

On December 31, at approximately 12:06 a.m., the Troup County Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding a residential building fire on Old Kimbrough Road.

Officials say responding units arrived to the home with some roof collapse that was still well involved with the fire. This prompted firefighters to initiate an exterior fire attack using hand lines with water and firefighting foam in an attempt to suppress the main body of the fire.

After knocking down the flames, responders discovered two adult females dead inside the home identified as 80-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, and her daughter, 58-year-old Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald.

The Troup County Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be accidental in nature, having started in a wash room off the back porch from heat lamps.

Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley determined each woman’s time of death to be approximately 2:32 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and confirmed that they will undergo autopsies at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) office.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured in shooting on Winston Rd. in Columbus
Three people injured in shooting on Winston Rd. in Columbus
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia
Opelika police searching for suspect using fake money
Opelika police identifies woman suspected of using fake money in Target
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Corps Recruiters Capture Jewelry Robbery Suspects in Mall
MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Corps Recruiters Capture Jewelry Robbery Suspects in Mall

Latest News

Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects
Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley
Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department are conducting an investigation after...
Investigation underway after Columbus officer involved in pedestrian crash on River Rd.
Monday Morning Weather On the Go
Monday Morning Weather On the Go