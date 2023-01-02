LaGrange mother, daughter dead after early morning New Year’s Eve fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother and daughter are dead after a tragic house fire in LaGrange.

On December 31, at approximately 12:06 a.m., the Troup County Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding a residential building fire on Old Kimbrough Road.

Officials say responding units arrived to the home with some roof collapse that was still well involved with the fire. This prompted firefighters to initiate an exterior fire attack using hand lines with water and firefighting foam in an attempt to suppress the main body of the fire.

After knocking down the flames, responders discovered two adult females dead inside the home identified as 80-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, and her daughter, 58-year-old Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald.

The Troup County Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be accidental in nature, having started in a wash room off the back porch from heat lamps.

Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley determined each woman’s time of death to be approximately 2:32 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and confirmed that they will undergo autopsies at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) office.

