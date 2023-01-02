LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 has entered the building - and the spring semester for school isn’t too far behind.

WTVM has compiled a list of ‘back to school’ dates for the Chattahoochee Valley below:

January 3 : Randolph County Clay County

January 4 : Troup County Webster County Chambers County Marion County Harris County

January 5 : Russell County Muscogee County Lee County Phenix City Schools Chattahoochee County Sumter County Quitman County Talbot County

January 9 : Eufaula City Schools Barbour County

January 10 : Stewart County



