LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 has entered the building - and the spring semester for school isn’t too far behind.
WTVM has compiled a list of ‘back to school’ dates for the Chattahoochee Valley below:
- January 3:
- Randolph County
- Clay County
- January 4:
- Troup County
- Webster County
- Chambers County
- Marion County
- Harris County
- January 5:
- Russell County
- Muscogee County
- Lee County
- Phenix City Schools
- Chattahoochee County
- Sumter County
- Quitman County
- Talbot County
- January 9:
- Eufaula City Schools
- Barbour County
- January 10:
- Stewart County
