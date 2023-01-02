Stormy Weather on the Way: Alert Center Action Day Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spring like conditions in the Valley mean spring like consequences. A cold front is on its way, and as it runs into all the warm, moist air that has been building up it will result in some severe weather for many of us. With better conditions for severe storms to thrive, we are expecting this round of severe weather to pose a greater risk than the previous few - that’s why we have issued an Alert Center Action Day. What that means is that as we get into Tuesday afternoon you need to have your safe place identified and prepare for strong, damaging winds. Make sure any outdoor furniture or décor is tied down, and have your WTVM weather app notifications turned ON! Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings in the case of any brief tornadoes. Behind the cold front will be very pleasant, seasonable conditions. Sunshine is in store by Wednesday afternoon, with gusty winds likely to stick around through the evening. Temps will drop back to the 40s Wednesday night, and for Thursday afternoon we expect clear skies and temps in the upper 50s and low 60s! So bare with us and stay weather alert for the next 48 hours and then we will get to the good stuff!

