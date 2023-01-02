The Weather Pattern Shifts Heading into Tuesday with Lots of Rain on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Low visibility this morning in the Valley as the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory that will be in effect until 11 AM. Sunshine will peak through this evening when temperatures warm into the 70s.

Cherish the nice stable weather conditions today as the pattern shifts tomorrow with the potential to experience severe weather conditions. Another cold front system advances towards the Valley Tuesday bringing the rain/storms ahead of it. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our East Alabama counties in level 2 risk margin and West Georgia counties in level 1 risk (this is a 1 to 5 scale with 5 being the most likely to experience severe weather) for Tuesday.

Tomorrow the rain coverage will increase to 80%. The rain and potential storms from this system will be in the Valley Tuesday and will continue overnight into Wednesday. The timing of these showers/storms will begin around 3 PM tomorrow and will last until lunchtime on Wednesday. Besides, the expected showers and thunderstorms, conditions will become windier with gusts up to 25 mph. Once the rain passes on Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 60s possibly 50s with sunny skies heading into next weekend.

