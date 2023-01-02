Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

The Weather Pattern Shifts Heading into Tuesday with Lots of Rain on the Way

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5am
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Low visibility this morning in the Valley as the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory that will be in effect until 11 AM. Sunshine will peak through this evening when temperatures warm into the 70s.

Sunshine will peek through this evening as temps warm into the low 70s
Sunshine will peek through this evening as temps warm into the low 70s(WTVM Weather)

Cherish the nice stable weather conditions today as the pattern shifts tomorrow with the potential to experience severe weather conditions. Another cold front system advances towards the Valley Tuesday bringing the rain/storms ahead of it. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our East Alabama counties in level 2 risk margin and West Georgia counties in level 1 risk (this is a 1 to 5 scale with 5 being the most likely to experience severe weather) for Tuesday. 

The Valley is included in the marginal and slight risk for severe weather tomorrow, which is...
The Valley is included in the marginal and slight risk for severe weather tomorrow, which is still low risk.(WTVM Weather)

Tomorrow the rain coverage will increase to 80%. The rain and potential storms from this system will be in the Valley Tuesday and will continue overnight into Wednesday. The timing of these showers/storms will begin around 3 PM tomorrow and will last until lunchtime on Wednesday. Besides, the expected showers and thunderstorms, conditions will become windier with gusts up to 25 mph. Once the rain passes on Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 60s possibly 50s with sunny skies heading into next weekend.

Conditions dry out and cool off after the rain passes Wednesday
Conditions dry out and cool off after the rain passes Wednesday

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured in shooting on Winston Rd. in Columbus
Three people injured in shooting on Winston Rd. in Columbus
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia
Opelika police searching for suspect using fake money
Opelika police identifies woman suspected of using fake money in Target
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Corps Recruiters Capture Jewelry Robbery Suspects in Mall
MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Corps Recruiters Capture Jewelry Robbery Suspects in Mall

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather On the Go
Monday Morning Weather On the Go
Temps stay in the 70s until a cold front passes through.
What Month Is It Again?
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
New Years Day WTVM
Dense Fog to Start the New Year but Sunshine Later this Evening