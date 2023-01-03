Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

5 children die after house fire in Buffalo; grandmother hurt

Five children died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York.
Five children died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said.

Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the first-floor dining room. Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo told reporters Tuesday that the grandmother was able to carry a 7-month-old infant out of the burning home and that she and her daughter tried to evacuate the other children.

“And they were unsuccessful, unfortunately,” Renaldo said.

Firefighters got the other children, who were all in cardiac arrest, out of the home. Three girls aged 7, 8 and 10 died at the scene Saturday. City officials announced Monday that two other children died — a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — after being hospitalized.

The grandmother, 63, remained in the burn unit at a local hospital in critical condition and the infant was with the grandfather, Renaldo said.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

The Buffalo News reported that the couple lived at the home with two of their adult children and the six grandchildren. The couple’s pastor said the family appreciated the community’s support but needed time to mourn.

“They are not ready to talk about this, and they asked that we give them time to do some healing,” Cornerstone Church Ministries Pastor Duane Price said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first
Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects
Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects
Phenix City man arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head
Phenix City teen arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head
Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department are conducting an investigation after...
Investigation underway after Columbus officer involved in pedestrian crash on River Rd.
Fire truck lights.
LaGrange mother, daughter dead after early morning New Year’s Eve fire

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Rep.-elect Santos quiet as speaker vote delays swearing-in
Ronaldo says he is "proud" of the move to Al Nassr.
Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal
A procession for a slain officer is seen Monday night in Brackenridge, Pa.
Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt