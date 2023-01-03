ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Strong to severe storms Tuesday PM - Wednesday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have triggered an Alert Center Action Day as we anticipate watches and warnings to be issued for our area from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Be ready to seek shelter immediately if a warning is issued for your city.

Cloudy, warm and muggy for January standards. There is a chance of showers starting later this morning before rain coverage goes up this afternoon and this evening. This appear to be our biggest threat for severe weather since last spring. Here’s what to expect:

*Everyone has the risk of severe weather, although it appears a little higher for our east Alabama.

*The main potential for severe weather begins around 2 PM ET, especially for our east Alabama counties. For the next several hours, those rain and storms will move from the southwest to northeast into Georgia.

Simulated radar around 5 PM ET Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

*There could be two rounds of storms potentially producing severe weather, especially from near Columbus to Fort Gaines and points west into Alabama... one from 2 PM ET to 10 PM ET Tuesday and another from 5 AM ET to 10 AM ET Wednesday. If you’re closer to Cuthbert or Americus, the second time frame appears to be your main time to watch.

Simulated radar around 8 AM ET Wednesday when another round of severe weather is possible in the morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

*All types of severe weather are on the table, including pockets of high winds, tornadoes (maybe a strong one), a bit of hail and very heavy rain that will be capable of producing localized flooding.

All threats are possible with this storm system, including strong winds and tornadoes. (Source: WTVM Weather)

*While nothing is guaranteed, this isn’t a threat to sleep on. The last few events have been fairly isolated and/or very close calls. This one could be more impactful for some.

*Be prepared, not scared just in case. Don’t be anxious. These threats happen often from November to mid May. Being prepared is more than half the battle! Make sure you have a few different ways to receive warnings... NOAA Weather Radio, your cell phone’s Wireless Emergency Alerts turned on and the WTVM Weather app. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, get into a room without windows on the lowest level and close to the middle of your home.

Have a few *different* ways to receive warnings in case one fails. (Source: WTVM Weather)

*If you live in a mobile home or trailer, know where a sturdy structure is nearby that you go to in a moment’s notice at anytime of the day or night.

The rain and storms end by midday Wednesday and the clouds will eventually go by the wayside, too. As that cold front sweeps through Wednesday night and Thursday, it will be much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s for the next several days with lows in the 30s and 40s. This will be a pretty typical chill for January.

Quieter by Wednesday afternoon and much cooler to end the week, going into next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.