Columbus City Council swears in several council members at recent meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council began with several council members being sworn in to serve a four-year term.

One council member took her oath for the first time. District 7′s new council member Joanna Cogle placed her hand on the bible held by her daughter while taking her oath.

Additionally, council member Bruce Huff, Judith Thomas, Charmine Crabb and Clairmont ‘Pop’ Barnes were all sworn in during the meeting.

For Cogle, she says she is ready to serve her district.

“This has been a year in the making, officially. So, thank you for all the familiar faces who showed up today. And I look forward to serving Columbus,” she said.

Cogle will hold the same seat longtime council member Mimi Woodson held for several years.

