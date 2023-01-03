Harris Co. School District delays school openings by 2 hours due to inclement weather

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District is delaying school openings and all district operations by two hours due to possible inclement weather January 4.

Multiple west central Georgia counties are under a flash flood watch from 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. During the next 24 to 36 hours, heavy rainfall and high winds are possible.

“This two-hour delay allows district transportation personnel to assess weather and road conditions beginning at daylight. Thank you for your patience as the safety of our students and staff are our highest priorities,” said Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology.

Dr. Finney says afternoon buses will run at normal times on their regular routes. All Harris County staff members and students should arrive at assigned duty, school, or bus stop locations two hours after the regularly scheduled time. Buses will arrive at scheduled bus stops two hours after the regularly scheduled time. The instructional day for students and duty day for staff will end at normal times.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.

