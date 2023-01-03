Business Break
Man arrested on multiple charges including cruelty to children in Columbus

Columbus officers arrested a man on multiple charges including cruelty to children.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers arrested a man on multiple charges including cruelty to children.

On January 2, Columbus officers responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road in reference to a possible kidnapping.

The investigation revealed that an unknown female appeared to be in danger and there was concern for her safety. Images of the female, the male she was with, and a description of the car they were traveling in were released to the public. The male and female have been identified, located, and determined to be in good health.

As a result of this investigation, 25-year-old Robert Henderson, the man the female was traveling with, has been arrested and charged with the following:

  • Theft by taking motor vehicle
  • Obstruction of a police officer
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Two counts of battery
  • Cruelty to children (outstanding warrant)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

