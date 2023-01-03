Business Break
Muscogee Co. School District to delay school openings for faculty, staff due to inclement weather

The Muscogee County School District is delaying school openings for faculty and staff by two...
The Muscogee County School District is delaying school openings for faculty and staff by two hours due to possible inclement weather on January 4.(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is delaying school openings for faculty and staff by two hours due to possible inclement weather on January 4.

According to the district, on January 4, all district employees will report to work at 10:00 a.m.

The delayed start time affects faculty, staff, and administrators only. Students return Thursday, January 5.

