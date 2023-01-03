Muscogee Co. School District to delay school openings for faculty, staff due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is delaying school openings for faculty and staff by two hours due to possible inclement weather on January 4.

According to the district, on January 4, all district employees will report to work at 10:00 a.m.

The delayed start time affects faculty, staff, and administrators only. Students return Thursday, January 5.

