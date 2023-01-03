Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Phenix City teen arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head

Phenix City man arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head
Phenix City man arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department arrested and charged a teen with attempted murder after a 16-year-old was shot in the head.

On December 31, at 11:45 p.m., officers responded to Meadowlane Park in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 16-year-old female was shot in the head.

The female was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she remains in critical condition. The Phenix City Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began an investigation.

During the course of the investigation a suspect was arrested 18-year-old Jaheem Malik Chappell, of Phenix City. Chappell was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Chappell is currently in the Russell Court Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation and the Criminal Investigation Division is urging anyone with any information to please come forward and contact Inv. Screws at 334-448-2840.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first
Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects
Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects
Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department are conducting an investigation after...
Investigation underway after Columbus officer involved in pedestrian crash on River Rd.
Fire truck lights.
LaGrange mother, daughter dead after early morning New Year’s Eve fire
A man has been arrested and is being charged after kidnapping a taxi driver in Columbus.
Suspect arrested after kidnapping taxi driver in Columbus

Latest News

Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects
Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
Be ready to take action if warnings are issued for your area from Tuesday PM through Wednesday...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
A man has been arrested and is being charged after kidnapping a taxi driver in Columbus.
Suspect arrested after kidnapping taxi driver in Columbus