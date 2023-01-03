Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole, police say

State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the...
State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A school bus driver in West Virginia was arrested in connection to a crash that sent six students to the hospital in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, was arrested Tuesday for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

State police said Collie was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.

Officials said about 40 students were onboard at the time of the crash. Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first
Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects
Columbus police asking public’s help in identifying three theft suspects
Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department are conducting an investigation after...
Investigation underway after Columbus officer involved in pedestrian crash on River Rd.
Fire truck lights.
LaGrange mother, daughter dead after early morning New Year’s Eve fire
Phenix City man arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head
Phenix City teen arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head

Latest News

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy falls short in 1st speaker vote; 2nd round begins
Harris County School District is delaying school openings and all district operations by two...
Harris Co. School District delays school openings by 2 hours due to inclement weather
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in New York
FILE - Writer and director Frank Galati poses for a portrait on July 29, 2004, in a practice...
Tony Award-winner, Chicago stage champion Frank Galati dies