Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Early Wednesday AM

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re keeping our eye on strong to severe storms moving into the area tonight. The main time-frame of concern will be through 10-11 PM ET tonight, and then again Wednesday morning from 5-6 AM ET until 11 AM ET or so. Be sure to watch for updates on our WTVM weather app tonight as we deal with all threats - isolated tornadoes, damaging wind, and flooding. Once we get past Wednesday afternoon, conditions will improve - we will see things drying out and clearing up. Thursday and Friday looks great with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows back in the 30s and 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny. For the weekend, highs will be back in the low to mid 60s, but clouds will increase by Sunday with a slight chance at a few showers. Look for isolated showers by Monday with more clouds than sun, and then temperatures will cool down a bit by the middle and into the end of next week.

