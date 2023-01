COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomed the first baby born in the hospital in 2023.

Beckham Cardoso was born on January 1 at 1:36 a.m. at 9 pounds 9 ounces.

He is son to Brooke and Mason Cardoso. Welcome to the world, Beckham!

