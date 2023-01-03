Business Break
Suspect arrested after kidnapping taxi driver in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and is being charged after kidnapping a taxi driver in Columbus.

On Sunday, January 1, at 12:15 p.m., a female taxi driver received a call to pickup a customer at a location on Armour Road. She picked up Saiveon Small, who asked to be dropped off at a location on Victory Drive. While in route, Small changed his mind and asked to be taken to the Mulberry Creek exit in Harris County.

As the driver approached the exit, Small raised a knife and insisted that she continue driving northbound on the interstate. The victim kept driving until she needed to get gas. She eventually stopped at a gas station in Ringgold, Georgia near the Tennessee state line - about 204 miles north of Columbus.

The driver ran inside the gas station and alerted the clerk to call the police. Small exited the vehicle and ran away.

Officials say Georgia State Patrol, Ringgold Police Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office responded and began searching for Small. The suspect was found in a nearby wood line.

He was arrested there and charged with the following in Ringgold:

  • False imprisonment
  • Felony obstruction

Columbus investigators will be issuing arrest warrants for the following:

  • Kidnapping
  • Possession of a knife during the commission of a crime

Small will have a preliminary hearing upon returning to Columbus. The victim was unharmed and will be returning to Columbus.

