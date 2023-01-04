Business Break
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program.

Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones.

The teen learned more about the position’s responsibilities and toured the facility in Opelika.

Jones says the program aims to reach the youth and establish a positive relationships.

“I’ve been interested in law enforcement for a while now. Mostly because of a YouTuber called Donut Operator,” said Merritt.

“It just gives a chance to interact with our youth on a one-to-one basis in this particular case, and we’re looking to do some other programs to get more youth involved in addition to this,” said Jones.

Area kids applies last month, and two group participated -- seven to 12-year-olds and 13 to 15-year-olds.

