Alabama inmate escapes during work release program, search underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Correction asks for the public’s assistance to find an escaped inmate.

Police say 53-year-old Linwood Harris was left at his assigned work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery, Alabama, on Jan. 3, at about 5:35 p.m.

Harris described being 5′11 and weighing around 175 lbs. According to authorities, the escapee may be driving a stolen 2007 silver Infiniti G35 with the Alabama license plate 9918AB7.

Police say Harris was convicted for a Russell County, Ala. robbery and is not serving a 15-year sentence.

Anyone with information regarding this inmate’s whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.

