Better Weather on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another warm day in the Valley behind the hectic weather last night, but things will be a little more seasonable by the weekend. Tonight the cooler, drier air will make its way into the area and bring lows back into the mid 40s. Tomorrow afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler than today in most places, so cooler but still above average in the mid 60s. Breezy conditions still in store for Thursday afternoon as well. The good news is that the temps continue decreasing into Friday, which will leave us with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s (perfect for this time of year)! The first half of the weekend looks nice with highs in the mid 60s and sunny skies, but heading into Sunday we will see a shift back to a little wetter weather. Saturday night will see clouds increasing, leading to an overcast and at times rainy Sunday. The situation remains the same - gloomy and rainy - through Tuesday night. Afternoon highs stay pretty consistent through our 9-day forecast, and more peeks of sun are in store by Wednesday.

