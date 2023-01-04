Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Better Weather on the Way

Elise’s Forecast
Cooler temps and sunny skies for Thursday.
Cooler temps and sunny skies for Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another warm day in the Valley behind the hectic weather last night, but things will be a little more seasonable by the weekend. Tonight the cooler, drier air will make its way into the area and bring lows back into the mid 40s. Tomorrow afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler than today in most places, so cooler but still above average in the mid 60s. Breezy conditions still in store for Thursday afternoon as well. The good news is that the temps continue decreasing into Friday, which will leave us with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s (perfect for this time of year)! The first half of the weekend looks nice with highs in the mid 60s and sunny skies, but heading into Sunday we will see a shift back to a little wetter weather. Saturday night will see clouds increasing, leading to an overcast and at times rainy Sunday. The situation remains the same - gloomy and rainy - through Tuesday night. Afternoon highs stay pretty consistent through our 9-day forecast, and more peeks of sun are in store by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first
Phenix City man arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head
Phenix City teen arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head
The Muscogee County School District is delaying school openings for faculty and staff by two...
Muscogee Co. School District to delay school openings for faculty, staff due to inclement weather
A couple rounds of severe weather are possible from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Strong to severe storms Tuesday PM - Wednesday AM
A man has been arrested and is being charged after kidnapping a taxi driver in Columbus.
Taxi service speaks after suspect arrested for kidnapping taxi driver in Columbus

Latest News

Highs reach the low to mid 70s Wednesday afternoon as the sun returns.
Severe weather threat over, Drying out Wednesday afternoon
Derek Kinkade
Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Early Wednesday AM
A couple rounds of severe weather are possible from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Strong to severe storms Tuesday PM - Wednesday AM
Be ready to take action if warnings are issued for your area from Tuesday PM through Wednesday...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go