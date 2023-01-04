Chambers Co. murder suspect bond revoked after failing to appear for trial

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder suspect is back behind bars with a revoked bond after failing to appear in court for his trial.

Court documents say Corey Davis was indicted in 2017 for the murder of Larry Summers.

His original trial date was set to begin on Oct. 31, 2022.

The following day, an arrest warrant was issued by a Chambers County court, and on Dec. 20, Davis was arrested and placed back in jail.

Davis’ initial bond was set for $50,000.

At this time, there has not been a rescheduled date for this case.

