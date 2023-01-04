City of Columbus releases schedule ahead of MLK, Jr. holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus released a list of closings ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

There will be no trash pickup on Monday, Jan. 16.

If your trash is usually picked up on Mondays, it will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

City Services, Metra Bus Services and animal control will also be closed.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

