Columbus Police Department shares results of Dec. 2022 DUI detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) releases the results of a 31-day DUI detail.

CPD’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a detail for nine pre-selected dates through Dec. 2022, where patrol officers filled multiple locations in Columbus and executed traffic stops on drivers who violated traffic laws or signs of impairment.

The detail resulted in the following numbers:

27 DUI’s

528 citations

39 arrests

111 total charges from arrests

1 seized firearm from a convicted felon

Two traffic fatalities

Columbus police say the primary purpose of the detail is to educate citizens through enforcement and deter impaired driving.

“The safety of the citizens of Columbus is and will always be our main priority,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon. “We will continue monitoring roadways for impaired drivers as they continue to affect our community.”

