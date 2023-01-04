Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company.

Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the items that were taken, the check was one of them.

During an investigation, authorities were about to locate the check to a Bank of America in Stonecrest, Ga. The check had been “washed,” altered then deposited at the bank’s ATM on Sept. 22, 2022.

Anyone with information on the suspect shown below should contact Detective Miller at 706-225-4314.

Columbus police searching for suspect in $37,000 check theft (Source: Columbus Police Department)

