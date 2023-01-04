INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures.

Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree.

The Chattahoochee Valley has several schools of higher education, and now there is a new school in Columbus to consider - Beulah Heights University. The full interview is below:

Spring registration is underway until January 8. Classes begin on the 9 - The school is located on Veterans Parkway.

