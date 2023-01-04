Business Break
Miller, Sears lead No. 7 Alabama past Mississippi, 84-62

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) rebounds against Mississippi during the first half of an...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) rebounds against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:31 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 17 points and Marc Sears had 16 to lead No. 7 Alabama to an 84-62 victory over Mississippi.

The Crimson Tide raced to a 21-point halftime lead, shot 9 of 20 on 3-pointers and placed five scorers in double figures.

The Rebels finished just 2 of 24 on 3s in their third straight loss.

Jaden Bradley added 14 points for Alabama, hitting 10 of 12 free throws.

Jahvon Quinerly had 11 points while Noah Clowney scored 10 points to go with eight rebounds.

Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 14 points.

