One more round of storms Wednesday AM, Some could be severe

Tyler’s forecast
Tornado Watch until 12 PM ET for the valley.
Tornado Watch until 12 PM ET for the valley.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second round of storms is right on cue; it is moving through on this Wednesday morning across the Chattahoochee Valley.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire WTVM coverage area until 12 PM ET, although the threat will have ended before then for most of us.

Some of our roughest weather will be from 4:30-9:30 AM ET, on the earlier side of that time frame in east Alabama, toward the end of that time frame in Schley, Sumter and Webster County and closer to the middle from Quitman and Clay County to Harris County.

While a couple tornadoes are possible, all types of severe weather are possible including strong winds, hail and even flash flooding in spots with torrential downpours.

The rain and storms won’t last too long in any one place. Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon and it will be cooler Thursday.

