Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

One person injured after shooting on Randolph Ave. in Eufaula

The Criminal Investigations Division and Eufaula Police Department are investigating a shooting...
The Criminal Investigations Division and Eufaula Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Criminal Investigations Division and Eufaula Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning.

Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to a call of an unresponsive person in the yard of a Randolph Avenue apartment complex at approximately 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, personnel determined that the individual had sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim reported being beaten and robbed before being shot but then became uncooperative with investigating officers.

The 39-year-old individual was transported to Medical Center Barbour where an additional stab wound was also treated. The victim was stabilized and transferred to a Montgomery hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident is under intense investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. If you have information on this incident or any other crimes, we urge you to contact CID at 334-687-1200.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first
Phenix City man arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head
Phenix City teen arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head
The Muscogee County School District is delaying school openings for faculty and staff by two...
Muscogee Co. School District to delay school openings for faculty, staff due to inclement weather
A couple rounds of severe weather are possible from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Strong to severe storms Tuesday PM - Wednesday AM
A man has been arrested and is being charged after kidnapping a taxi driver in Columbus.
Taxi service speaks after suspect arrested for kidnapping taxi driver in Columbus

Latest News

Opening statements begin in 2019 assault trial of Columbus mom accidentally shot by son
Opening statements begin in 2019 assault that resulted in accidental shooting
Chattahoochee Co. phone lines, broadcast tower temporarily down due to weather
Chattahoochee Co. phone lines, broadcast tower temporarily down due to weather
WTVM Editorial 01/04/23: WTVM’s 70th Anniversary
WTVM Editorial 01/04/23: WTVM’s 70th Anniversary
WTVM Editorial 01/04/23: WTVM’s 70th Anniversary
WTVM Editorial 01/04/23: WTVM’s 70th Anniversary