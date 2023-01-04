Opening statements begin in 2019 assault that resulted in accidental shooting

Business Break
Opening statements begin in 2019 assault trial of Columbus mom accidentally shot by son
By Jessie Gibson and Amaya Graham
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday begins day one of trial coverage in a 2019 aggravated assault case that resulted in a Columbus mom being accidentally shot by her then 6-year-old son, who was aiming for his mother’s attacker.

On October 3, 2019, a gunshot rang out on Alpine Drive, leaving 27-year-old Trillisha Williams, mother of three, in critical condition. According to prosecutors and police, Anthony Gates, now 26, had one hand around the victim’s throat with a gun pointed at her head during an argument. Police say he put the weapon down, and that’s when the woman’s 6-year-old son picked up the gun, aimed at Gates and accidentally shot his mother.

Gates was arrested Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, and was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault strangulation
  • Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime
  • Three counts of cruelty to children
  • Terroristic threats
  • Obstruction of 911 call

26-year-old Gates faces decades in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

Gates was expected to go to trial in November of 2022 but was unable to after no one showed up for jury duty because the summons for those jurors were never mailed.

With the jury now selected, Gates is facing over five charges. One of them being aggravated assault with family violence.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to cover this trial.

