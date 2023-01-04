Russell Co. Schools delay school openings for employees by 2 hours due to weather

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School System is delaying the start of work for employees by two hours due to inclement weather.

On Wednesday, January 4, Russell Co. School System employees’ work day will begin at 10 a.m.

All employees will report to Russell County High School. Normal hours will resume tomorrow for all employees and students.

