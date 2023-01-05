2 injured, including Chambers Co. deputy, in two-vehicle crash in Valley

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people are injured, including a Chambers County deputy, after a two-vehicle crash in Valley.

According to Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart, the crash happened on Fob James Drive in Valley. Lockhart says both the deputy and the driver were headed in the same direction.

The deputy was on duty, according to Lockhart.

The two were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now investigating the crash.

