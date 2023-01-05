2 suspects arrest in Columbus on multiple felony warrants, sherriff says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple warrant executions by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) led to two suspects behind bars.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 3, the sheriff’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force unit and United States Marshals Service conducted felony arrest warrants for Darius Pass.

Coweta County issued the original bench warrant for the following crimes,

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Giving false information

Also, in Lee County, Alabama, Pass was wanted for failing to appear in court for another methamphetamine trafficking charge.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a stolen weapon, which resulted in additional charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Jan. 4, the same task force with MCSO executed felony arrest warrants for Shavanta Simmons, Countryman says.

Simmons had two bench warrants issued by MSCO and two aggravated assault warrants from the Columbus Police Department. The aggravated assault charges stemmed from a shooting on Labor Day weekend in 2022, where a female victim suffered from gunshot wounds to the chest.

At the time of Simmons’s arrest, a 9mm handgun, ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana were found in his possession. Those items resulted in the following added charges,

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute

Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Felony Obstruction

Simmon was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

