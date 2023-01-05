Auburn officers arrest two juveniles on burglary, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officers arrested two juveniles on burglary and theft charges.

On Jan. 1, Auburn officers arrested two 15-year-old juveniles, from Auburn, AL and Tuskegee, AL, on felony juvenile complaints charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property second degree.

One of the juveniles was also charged with possession of an altered firearm.

The arrest stems from police responding to an alarm at a business located in the 1600 block of Opelika Road on Jan. 1. Responding officers confirmed that forced entry had been made into the business.

The two juvenile suspects were located by police near the business a short time after the alarm occurred. Stolen property was recovered in the vicinity of the suspects, as well as an altered firearm.

After further investigation, both juveniles were arrested and transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center.

