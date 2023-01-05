Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn officers arrest two juveniles on burglary, theft charges

Auburn officers arrested two juveniles on burglary and theft charges.
Auburn officers arrested two juveniles on burglary and theft charges.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officers arrested two juveniles on burglary and theft charges.

On Jan. 1, Auburn officers arrested two 15-year-old juveniles, from Auburn, AL and Tuskegee, AL, on felony juvenile complaints charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property second degree.

One of the juveniles was also charged with possession of an altered firearm.

The arrest stems from police responding to an alarm at a business located in the 1600 block of Opelika Road on Jan. 1. Responding officers confirmed that forced entry had been made into the business.

The two juvenile suspects were located by police near the business a short time after the alarm occurred. Stolen property was recovered in the vicinity of the suspects, as well as an altered firearm.

After further investigation, both juveniles were arrested and transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
Coroner: Victim ID’d in first homicide of 2023 on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
The Muscogee County School District is delaying school openings for faculty and staff by two...
Muscogee Co. School District to delay school openings for faculty, staff due to inclement weather
Columbus police searching for suspect in $37,000 check theft
Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft
A man has been arrested and is being charged after kidnapping a taxi driver in Columbus.
Taxi service speaks after suspect arrested for kidnapping taxi driver in Columbus
Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial
Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial

Latest News

On December 29, 2022, the Lagrange Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at...
LaGrange Fire Department responds to fire on Callaway Avenue
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Johnston Taylor will remain behind bars after a court granted a motion to revoke his bond in a...
Court grants motion to revoke bond in Johnston Taylor child porn case
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged...
Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond