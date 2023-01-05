Columbus Police Department conducts DUI detail during December

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Throughout the month of December, the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a DUI detail.

The primary purpose of this DUI detail was to educate citizens through enforcement and to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

“The safety of the citizens of Columbus is and will always be our main priority. We will continue monitoring roadways for impaired drivers as they continue to affect our community,” says Chief Freddie D. Blackmon.

On nine pre-selected dates during that 31-day period, patrol officers conducted traffic stops at multiple locations, in Columbus.

The DUI detail resulted the following:

27 DUIs

528 citations

39 arrests

111 total charges from arrests

Also during the DUI detail, one firearm was seized from a convicted felon and two traffic fatalities occurred.

