Court grants motion to revoke bond in Johnston Taylor child porn case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Johnston Taylor will remain behind bars after a court granted a motion to revoke his bond in a child porn case.

According to Taylor’s attorney, Walter Northcutt, the state revoked his bond on Tuesday.

Court documents show Taylor, who was out on bond for six counts of possessing child pornography, tested positive for marijuana.

Northcutt argued during the bond revocation hearing that the test was the only one Taylor had failed. He did not publicly comment on the court’s decision, however.

Taylor was at the center of a 2019 crash that left Auburn University athletics voice Rod Bramblett and his wife dead. That case was later settled in juvenile court and the terms of his sentence were not released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.