Elderly couple, pets safely escape burning Phenix City home

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An elderly woman and her husband escaped a fire that destroyed the couple’s home.

On Jan. 4, the smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away at the McCain’s home on Wynn Road in Phenix City, just off Highway 80.

When volunteer fire crews from Ladonia, Smiths Station and Uchee Creek arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

As crews worked to put out the blaze, smoke could be seen billowing from the attic and windows of the residence the couple has called home for more than 40 years.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We don’t know. There’s a room. We had it nailed shut to try to keep it warm up there. It just started burning,” said Shirley McCain.

“I was actually around the corner at my sister’s house. And as soon as my neighbor told me their house was on fire, I come running. I couldn’t imagine something happening to one of these two people. They’re the sweetest people in the world,” said the McCains’ neighbor, Sherry Meeks.

Not only were the wife and husband able to make it out of the house safely, but the Ladonia Fire Department also was about to recover their dogs from the burning home.

