Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I just can’t express myself, I’m so hurt, I’m numb and everything, I just don’t know,” says the mother of slain 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows.

Kateania Meadows says she can’t find the words to describe how she feels after her 23-year-old son, DeAndre Meadows was gunned down Wednesday night just footsteps from their family home.

“He was in the house, sitting down, playing with his nieces and nephews, and then he got a phone call and he went outside, and after he came outside we heard gun gunshots,” said Meadows. The young man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Meadows’ mother says this isn’t the first time the home has been hit. She said back in November, the house was shot at, leaving at least seven bullet holes, which leads her to believe he was targeted. “Yes, I do,” said Meadows.

This is what the scene looked like Wednesday night after the shooting. meadows, says the charismatic loving uncle, brother, grandson and son, who loved UGA Football and his family.

“Everybody in the East Wynnton community just loved him. he tried to help friends, he was a great uncle, a wonderful brother and a great grandson,” said Meadows. She says the guns need to be put down.

“All of this violence, to these young black men, you supposed to love each other,” said Meadows. She says she knows her son is the first homicide of the year, and she wants those responsible behind bars. “Just justice for my child.”

She says she will never forget the moment of watching paramedics attempting to revive her son. “When you lose a child, it is something that you never get over,” said Meadows.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
Coroner: Victim ID’d in first homicide of 2023 on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
The Muscogee County School District is delaying school openings for faculty and staff by two...
Muscogee Co. School District to delay school openings for faculty, staff due to inclement weather
Columbus police searching for suspect in $37,000 check theft
Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft
A man has been arrested and is being charged after kidnapping a taxi driver in Columbus.
Taxi service speaks after suspect arrested for kidnapping taxi driver in Columbus
Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial
Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial

Latest News

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged...
Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond
Auburn approves new pubic safety training tower
Mochiatsu replacing Good Karma in downtown Auburn
Mochiatsu replacing Good Karma in downtown Auburn
Auburn approves new pubic safety training tower
Auburn approves new pubic safety training tower
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out