‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I just can’t express myself, I’m so hurt, I’m numb and everything, I just don’t know,” says the mother of slain 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows.

Kateania Meadows says she can’t find the words to describe how she feels after her 23-year-old son, DeAndre Meadows was gunned down Wednesday night just footsteps from their family home.

“He was in the house, sitting down, playing with his nieces and nephews, and then he got a phone call and he went outside, and after he came outside we heard gun gunshots,” said Meadows. The young man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Meadows’ mother says this isn’t the first time the home has been hit. She said back in November, the house was shot at, leaving at least seven bullet holes, which leads her to believe he was targeted. “Yes, I do,” said Meadows.

This is what the scene looked like Wednesday night after the shooting. meadows, says the charismatic loving uncle, brother, grandson and son, who loved UGA Football and his family.

“Everybody in the East Wynnton community just loved him. he tried to help friends, he was a great uncle, a wonderful brother and a great grandson,” said Meadows. She says the guns need to be put down.

“All of this violence, to these young black men, you supposed to love each other,” said Meadows. She says she knows her son is the first homicide of the year, and she wants those responsible behind bars. “Just justice for my child.”

She says she will never forget the moment of watching paramedics attempting to revive her son. “When you lose a child, it is something that you never get over,” said Meadows.

