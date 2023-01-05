Kissin 99.3 to host AutoNation’s Rodeo Columbus next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 14, Kissin 99.3 will host AutoNation’s Rodeo Columbus. This one night event will take place at the Columbus Civic Center and will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The rodeo will feature top Professional Rodeo Cowboys matched against Hi Lo ProRodeo stock. Hi Lo ProRodeo is known as the fastest growing rodeo production companies in the United States. The PRCA sanctions about 650 rodeos across 38 states and three Canadian provinces, each year.

The state of Georgia hosts only three PRCA rodeos per year and Columbus is now featured on the tour. It has been over 20 years since Columbus has hosted a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) rodeo.

At the rodeo, attendees can expect the best of Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Bull Riding, Rodeo Clowns and non-stop unrehearsed action.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office. Ticket prices will range from $10 up to $60. Tickets for children age 12 and under are $10. On the day of show, all prices will increase $3.

For more information contact the Columbus Civic Center at 706-225-4482.

