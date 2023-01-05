Business Break
LaGrange Fire Department responds to fire on Callaway Avenue

By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On December 29, the Lagrange Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Callaway Avenue.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., the shift commander arrived on scene to find a house engulfed in flames. The single-story home was mostly on fire with flames through the roof.

The first fire truck arrived and pulled an attack line and made entry through the front door, while another engine supplied water. Troup County Fire Department arrived on scene and assisted with suppression activities.

The occupant was able to get out of the structure on his own before fire crews arrived. A cat was rescued from the structure during search and turned over to Troup County AMR for evaluation. Three additional cats were removed from an adjacent camper in close proximity to the burning house.

The house was deemed to be a total loss.

The resident stated, he left a fire going in the fireplace and woke up in the morning to the house on fire.

No related injuries were reported. The area of origin was determined to be the fireplace with the cause accidental in nature.

