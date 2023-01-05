Mochiatsu replacing Good Karma in downtown Auburn

AUBURN Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Auburn is welcoming a new business that’s replacing Good Karma, that recently shutdown in December. Get ready for some unique and fun Korean cuisine.

Mochiatsu is now at that spot on North College Street. They are known for their variety of fluffy mochi donuts and Korean hotdogs. They also offer Boba tea. This eatery currently has 11 locations around the US.

Auburn will be it’s twelfth.

We talked to people who live in Auburn, some saying they’re ready for new places to grab food and drinks.

“I mean, it’s always sad to see a classic thing leave but so something new, especially a donut shop. We have a lot of Mexican restaurants around here, so it’s exciting to have something new to try out,” said resident Joey Roh.

There has not been a grand opening date announced for Mochiatsu in downtown Auburn yet, but we will keep you updated.

